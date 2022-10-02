116,659 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 474.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Insider Activity

American International Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIG opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

