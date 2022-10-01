Welch Group LLC Purchases 1,111 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

