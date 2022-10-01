Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 23,252 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average is $149.18.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

