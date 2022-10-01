Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $106.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.