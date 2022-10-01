UMB Bank n.a. Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 771,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.