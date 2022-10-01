UMB Bank n.a. Sells 923 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $207.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.81 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.75.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

