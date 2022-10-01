UMB Bank n.a. Has $8.60 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 131,194 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

ORCL stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.