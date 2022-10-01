UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

