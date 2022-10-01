Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

Shares of ULTA opened at $401.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $406.85 and its 200-day moving average is $399.79. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

