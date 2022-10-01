Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $70.00. The company traded as low as $56.19 and last traded at $56.52, with a volume of 724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TBK. Stephens reduced their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,886,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

