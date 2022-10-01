Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $70.00. The company traded as low as $56.19 and last traded at $56.52, with a volume of 724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TBK. Stephens reduced their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.
In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
