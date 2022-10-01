TheStreet Upgrades Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.