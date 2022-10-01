TheStreet Upgrades Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.41.
Shares of WMT opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
