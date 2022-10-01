TheStreet Downgrades Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) to C+

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Gulf Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

GURE stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Min Li sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $230,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

