The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €44.00 ($44.90) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Covestro Stock Up 2.4 %

Covestro stock opened at €29.54 ($30.14) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Covestro has a one year low of €28.51 ($29.09) and a one year high of €60.24 ($61.47).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

