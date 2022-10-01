T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $4,951,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 595.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 26.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $134.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

