Swarthmore Group Inc. Acquires 179,629 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,629 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 57.0% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $141,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.