SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.07.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $335.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.64. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $328.27 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.