Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cameco by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Cameco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

