SOL Capital Management CO Sells 725 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.