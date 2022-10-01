SOL Capital Management CO Invests $505,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,886 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $235.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.