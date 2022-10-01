SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,579,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $94.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

