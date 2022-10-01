SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $167.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

