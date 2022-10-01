Short Interest in Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Rises By 80.0%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:IAUGY opened at $14.42 on Friday. Insurance Australia Group has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68.

Insurance Australia Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

