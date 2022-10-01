Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 37,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 235,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 28.1% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.1% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 113,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

NYSE:CRM opened at $143.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average is $176.61. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.75 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.37, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

