Round Table Services LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 35,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $135.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $135.05 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.