Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 405,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,248 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,970,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,414,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,671,000. Finally, Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

NYSE:PL opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 108.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

