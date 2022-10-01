Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

