Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 3.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

