PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 83,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

PEP stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

