Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rackspace Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Rackspace Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 6.4 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

