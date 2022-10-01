NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lessened by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 109,772 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.7% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $209,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $121.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average is $181.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

