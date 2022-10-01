Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOMD. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

