New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $524.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COST. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

