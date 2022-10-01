New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.6% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $88.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

