National Bank Financial Lowers Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$18.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of CPG stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $533,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $206,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $307,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $3,510,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.