Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $524.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

