Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MWA. Cowen cut their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

