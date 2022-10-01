Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 263 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £1,670.05 ($2,017.94).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 176 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £1,672 ($2,020.30).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 636 ($7.68) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 925.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.15. The company has a market cap of £362.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1,811.57. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 616 ($7.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.14%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

