Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 263 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £1,670.05 ($2,017.94).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 176 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £1,672 ($2,020.30).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 636 ($7.68) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 925.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.15. The company has a market cap of £362.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1,811.57. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 616 ($7.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
See Also
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.