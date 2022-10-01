Monument Capital Management Makes New $239,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

