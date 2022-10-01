Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 2,400 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

