Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 140.3% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 250,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after acquiring an additional 146,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 109,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

