Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.



