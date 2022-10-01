Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 556.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,808 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

