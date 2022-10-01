Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lowered by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

