Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Cut by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 140.3% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 250,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after buying an additional 146,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 109,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

MRK opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $88.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.