Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $619,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $358.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.52 and a 200-day moving average of $409.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

