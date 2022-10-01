Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Up 80.0% in September

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NYSE:MLP opened at $9.21 on Friday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

