Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOZ. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.83 and a twelve month high of C$3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$416.90 million and a P/E ratio of -31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. In related news, Director James Kitchener Gowans acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,804.54. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,696 in the last three months.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

