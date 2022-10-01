MAI Capital Management Takes $582,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HASI opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Insider Activity

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

