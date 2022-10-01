MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.55.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $171.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

