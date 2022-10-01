MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $164.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.93 and a 200 day moving average of $185.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

